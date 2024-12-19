‘Kashmiris Facing Worst Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK’: Barrister Daniyal
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Thursday emphasised Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the people of Kashmir and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to a just and lasting solution.
He was addressing a seminar titled ‘Kashmir Conflict: Human Rights Challenges’ as a Chief Guest, organized by Directorate of External Linkages & All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad under the chairmanship of Convener Ghulam Mohammad Safi.
Barrister Daniyal said, “We stand by our Kashmiri brethren,” adding no effort will be spared to expose the atrocities of Indian forces against the Kashmiri people.
Parliamentary Secretary said that displacement of Kashimiri population from Kashmir was a major issue, and highlighted that more than 50,000 Kashmiris had been displaced, citing a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
He criticized the Modi-led fascist Indian government for abrogating Articles 370 and 35A and said it was a move to alter the region's demography by settling non-Kashmiris in the territory. After this move, the Government of India began to erode the Muslim identity of the state by illegally and unconstitutionally granting domicile of Kashmir to non-state residents. “Over 25,000 domiciles have been issued to non-Kashmiris, violating Article 49 of the Geneva Convention,” Barrister Daniyal added.
The Modi government committing widespread human rights abuses in IIOJ&K, including extrajudicial killings, mass detentions, forced resettlements, torturing and rape.
The human rights watchdogs and international community are playing the role of a mute spectators even after seeing all this, he added.
Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, he said, that the Kashmiris have rendered matchless sacrifices for their freedom struggle and their sacrifices will never go in vain.
He also condemned the media blackouts, restrictions on freedom of expression, and repeated curfews, noting that IIOJK had experienced over 418 complete media blackouts in recent years.
Barrister Daniyal said that Kashmir issue was raised on every international forum including UK Parliament and European Union. “We will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum,” he added.
He urged the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and play their role in resolution of Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of UN.
A two minutes video highlighting the significance of Kashmir issue and the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian security forces was screened during the seminar.
The seminar was attended widely by students and faculty members, and notable speakers Dr. Hafizur Rehman, Abdul Majid Khan, Finance Minister of Azad Kashmir, Prof. Dr. Shabana Fayaz, Prof. Dr. Salma Malik, Secretary General Pervez Ahmed and others.
Hurriyat leaders, Madam Shamim Shaal, Shaheen Iqbal Chaudhry, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Imtiaz Wani, Mian Muzaffar, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf, Zahid Mujtaba Manzoor Ahmad Dar and others also attended.
