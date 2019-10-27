Kashmiris forced to live like strangers on their own land: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Minister Qureshi on Sunday has said that innocent people of occupied Kashmir are forced to live like strangers on their own land from past three months.In a statement on Kashmir Black Day, the minister said that India has turned occupied valley into a biggest jail as people living there are facing curfew.

He further urged the international community to play role in giving right of self-determination to the Kashmiris.On the other hand, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and all over the world are obersving Black Day to convey a joint message that they have rejected India's illegal occupation of their homeland on this day in the year 1947.This was the day when Indian troops forcefully invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in blatant violation of the partition plan of the Subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.