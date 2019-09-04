Kashmiris freedom from Indian subjugation writing on the wall : Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Kashmiris freedom from Indian subjugation was writing on the wall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Kashmiris freedom from Indian subjugation was writing on the wall.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that during past seven decades, the strongest voice for Kashmiris right to self-determination was that of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was challenging Indian repression and tyranny in IOK. From his write up in New York Times to his address in North America, Imran Khan was pleading Kashmiris case at all forums, she remarked.

She said that Imran Khan was warning the international community against threat to world peace from fascist and repressive mindset of Indian Prime Minister Modi.

The arrival of Saudi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign ministers was manifestation of their trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and his diplomatic efforts on Kashmir.

She said that the visits of the two foreign ministers at this critical time showed their concern over the situation in Kashmir and its world recognized disputed status. She urged the civilized world to support Kashmiris and demonstrate their respect for humanity.