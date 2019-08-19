UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle To Be Successful: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:58 PM

Kashmiris' freedom struggle to be successful: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed that the people of occupied Kashmir would achieve independence due to their historic, matchless and continuous struggle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed that the people of occupied Kashmir would achieve independence due to their historic, matchless and continuous struggle.

Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their struggle of freedom. He expressed these remarks while addressing Eid Milan Party at residence of PTI local leader Sohail Khan Babir, said a release issued by Babul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family here on Monday.

Qureshi said that Pakistan successfully exposed nefarious designs of Modi at international level including UN's security council. He stated that Pakistan would defeat the elements, who would cast an evil eye on Azad Kashmir.

He said that Modi had stated that curfew had been clamped in occupied Kashmir in the interest of their own people. Qureshi challenged that Modi should visit Srinagar and similarly, he and Prime Minister Imran Khan also allowed to meet people in Srinagar then check reaction of Kashmiri people.

The Kashmiris themselves would decide the fate of the occupied valley, he added.

Pakistan drew attention of the world on extreme human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, he said and termed it a huge diplomatic victory of Pakistan as UNSC convened its meeting on occupied Kashmir issue, within 72 hours after Pakistan's request. He said, the UNSC also rejected the illegal move of scrapping of special status of occupied Kashmir by India.

The international community was terming occupied Kashmir issues as an internationally recognized dispute.

Qureshi remarked that all political parties in the country were united and on the same page regarding occupied Kashmir issue.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MNA Ibrahim Khan, special assistant to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, Parliamentary secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Wasif Raan, PTI workers Rana Abdul Jabbar, Ejaz Janjoa and others were also present.

