Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle To Bear Fruits: Shehryar Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:32 PM

Kashmiris' freedom struggle to bear fruits: Shehryar Afridi

The Federal Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has said that Kashmiris' struggle and sacrifices for freedom and right to self-determination would surly bear fruits and one day they would get freedom from illegal Indian occupation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has said that Kashmiris' struggle and sacrifices for freedom and right to self-determination would surly bear fruits and one day they would get freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Addressing an event organized here in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and Islamabad would continue struggle to get independence of occupied Kashmir from India".

He said "Independence is achieved through continuous freedom struggle", adding that Pakistani nation stands united with Kashmir people in this struggle and would take up it to logical end.

The Minister said that due to internal differences and geographical and ethnic divide the Muslim world was facing huge crisis which was giving space to foreign forces to exploit the situation and suppress the Muslims across the globe.

He said "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan is witnessing a new beginning and soon it would emerge as a representative of world Muslim community".

Shahryar Afridi said the artists have always raised voice for suppressed segment of society and their efforts for freedom of Indian held Kashmir would highlight the plight of Kashmiris at international forums.

Earlier, a stage drama, "Snatch the freedom" was presented in Public library Kohat in connection with Kashmir Solidarity day which was highly appreciated by the Minister and guests.

