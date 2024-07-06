Kashmiris Gear Up To Celebrate Accession To Pakistan Day On July 19
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Preparations are in full swing as Jammu and Kashmir people around the world gear up to observe the 76th Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Preparations are in full swing as Jammu and Kashmir people around the world gear up to observe the 76th Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19.
The day marks the historic resolution passed in 1947, reaffirming their commitment to the right to self-determination and the ultimate goal of uniting the entire state with Pakistan.
The special programs are being planned by social, political, and civil society organizations across Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and globally, to commemorate the occasion.
A major ceremony will be held in Muzaffarabad, with smaller events in all three divisions and district headquarters in AJK.
Speakers from various walks of life will highlight the importance of implementing the 1947 resolution, which represents the unwavering determination of the Jammu and Kashmir people to achieve freedom from Indian occupation and unite with Pakistan.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY
LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues
Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP
Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi53 seconds ago
-
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,95954 seconds ago
-
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices57 seconds ago
-
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas59 seconds ago
-
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister34 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip34 minutes ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY34 minutes ago
-
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients36 minutes ago
-
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday36 minutes ago
-
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra units34 minutes ago
-
Police flag march for Muharram security34 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony34 minutes ago