Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Preparations are in full swing as Jammu and Kashmir people around the world gear up to observe the 76th Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19.

The day marks the historic resolution passed in 1947, reaffirming their commitment to the right to self-determination and the ultimate goal of uniting the entire state with Pakistan.

The special programs are being planned by social, political, and civil society organizations across Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and globally, to commemorate the occasion.

A major ceremony will be held in Muzaffarabad, with smaller events in all three divisions and district headquarters in AJK.

Speakers from various walks of life will highlight the importance of implementing the 1947 resolution, which represents the unwavering determination of the Jammu and Kashmir people to achieve freedom from Indian occupation and unite with Pakistan.

