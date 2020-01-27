UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Hailed For Observing India's Republic Day As Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:56 PM

Kashmiris hailed for observing India's Republic Day as Black Day

Resident of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt has appreciated the Kashmiris living on both sides of Line of Control and around the world for observing India's Republic Day as Black Da

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt has appreciated the Kashmiris living on both sides of Line of Control and around the world for observing India's Republic Day as Black Day.

Altaf Ahmed Butt said that India had no right to celebrate its Republic Day till the demilitarisation of Indian troops from the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported. "Modi's government with its Hindutva philosophy has strangled Kashmir and is using pre-planned methods to suppress the aspirations of Kashmiri people for freedom".

He said that Narendra Modi, Ajit Dowal and Amit shah would fail in their designs, and Kashmir would be liberated soon as a result of unprecedented sacrifices given by the brave Kashmiri people.

He lauded the announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan for asking the people to come out for solidarity with besieged people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5th February.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat appealed to international community to intervene and help save the people of IOJK from the clutches of India.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Jammu Ahmed Butt February Media From Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

2 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.