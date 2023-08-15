MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) , Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan People Party PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter Chief Muneer Hussain Ch. Advocate has said that Indian independence day to be observed as black day to express hatred against the Indian illegal occupation over their motherland.

In his statement on the occasion of India's Independence Day, He said that this symbolic protest was meant to seek world attention towards the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and denial of their right to self-determination by the Indian state.

"On one hand India has let loose its trigger happy forces to unleash terror in the region while on the other the occupation authorities are hatching conspiracies to change the population ratio to turn Muslim majority of the state into a minority", Muneer said.

India, he said had issued fake domiciles to more than 45 lakh Hindus to alter the region's demography, which constitutes a grave violation of the UNSC resolutions. Kashmiris will continue their struggle until the right of self-determination is achieved, he determined.

Urging the UN to help resolve the Kashmir dispute thereby implementing the relevant resolutions, the PPP SB AJK President said that peace and prosperity in south Asia was inescapably linked to the solution of Kashmir dispute.

He said that it was high time that the United Nations should play its due role and exert pressure on India to resolve the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.