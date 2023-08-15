Open Menu

Kashmiris' Hatred Against Usurper Delhi By Observing India's Independence As Black Day; PPP (SB)

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Kashmiris' hatred against usurper Delhi by observing India's Independence as black day; PPP (SB)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) , Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan People Party PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter Chief Muneer Hussain Ch. Advocate has said that Indian independence day to be observed as black day to express hatred against the Indian illegal occupation over their motherland.

In his statement on the occasion of India's Independence Day, He said that this symbolic protest was meant to seek world attention towards the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and denial of their right to self-determination by the Indian state.

"On one hand India has let loose its trigger happy forces to unleash terror in the region while on the other the occupation authorities are hatching conspiracies to change the population ratio to turn Muslim majority of the state into a minority", Muneer said.

India, he said had issued fake domiciles to more than 45 lakh Hindus to alter the region's demography, which constitutes a grave violation of the UNSC resolutions. Kashmiris will continue their struggle until the right of self-determination is achieved, he determined.

Urging the UN to help resolve the Kashmir dispute thereby implementing the relevant resolutions, the PPP SB AJK President said that peace and prosperity in south Asia was inescapably linked to the solution of Kashmir dispute.

He said that it was high time that the United Nations should play its due role and exert pressure on India to resolve the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Related Topics

India Protest World Pakistan People Party United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Minority Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi meets Brazilian trade, agricultur ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi meets Brazilian trade, agriculture and tourism ministers as nat ..

14 minutes ago
 Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, e ..

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, elevating UAE&#039;s diverse yo ..

44 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women' ..

Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women's series announced

2 hours ago
 Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market ..

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market surge

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

4 hours ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

4 hours ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan