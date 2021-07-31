UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Have Full Confidence On Imran Khan: Kamoka

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:31 PM

Chairman National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chaudhry Faizullah Kamoka said on Saturday that Kashmiri people have full confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan as he highlighted the Kashmir issue at global level effectively

In a statement, he said that Imran Khan was a true advocate and brave ambassador of Kashmiris as he courageously pleaded the Kashmir issue in the United Nations and highlighted the atrocities of Modi government and carnage of RSS in Kashmir valley.

He said that now the entire world had realized that Modi government was not sincere in resolving Kashmir dispute and it had also used various tactics for this purpose including illegal annexation of IIOJK (Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir).

He said that Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders were the biggest and most important stakeholders in resolution of Kashmir issue but India had kept Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders in illicit detention for the last many years.

Thus India understands that it was crushing voice of Kashmiri people, he added.

Kamoka said that Kashmiris were presenting unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom for the last 7 decades and their voice could not be silenced despite atrocities and inhuman tactics used by Indian forces in Kashmir valley. Therefore, India should realize the situation and resolve the issue by negotiating with Hurriyat leaders.

He said that although former rulers did not consider Kashmir issue appropriate to hold talks with the Hurriyat leaders but the PTI government especially Prime Minister Imran Khan was adamant that no solution would be sustainable and acceptable without Kashmiri leadership on board.

Kashmiris have posed full trust in PTI during recent elections and Imran Khan would never hurt their feelings.

Now, PTI after formation of government in Kashmir would raise Kashmir issue at all forum by intensifying itsvoice in this connection, Kamoka added.

