'Kashmiris' illegal detention deliberately prolonged'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian Occupied Kashmir has said that Kashmiri prisoners were deliberately denied a fair trial to prolong their illegal detention.

According to Kashmir Media Service , the forum in a statement issued in Srinagar, while welcoming the release of Mirza Nisar, Ali Muhammad Butt, Lateef Ahmed Waza and Abdul Ghani Goni after illegal detention of 23 years, said that majority of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in various Indian jails for the past 15 to 25 years were being denied a fair trial just to prolong their illegal detention.

"We hope that other Kashmiri prisoners languishing in various jails across India will also be released in a similar way and concrete steps will be taken in that direction," the statement added.

Meanwhile, a Hurriyat delegation also visited the homes of the three recently released detainees.