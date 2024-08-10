Kashmiris in Brussels to observe Black Day on August 15 to protest Indian atrocities in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Kashmiris in Belgium will stage a protest demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Brussels on August 15, marking the "Black Day" to condemn India's human rights violations and state terrorism in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmir Council European Union (KC-EU) has organized the protest, inviting political and social organizations and sympathizers to attend.

In a statement from Brussels, released to the media here on Saturday, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed stated that the purpose of the programme was to raise awareness about India's atrocities, including genocide, detention of political leaders and human rights activists and attempts to alter the population ratio in occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza emphasized the need for immediate international attention to the situation and urged the global community to stop Indian state terrorism and human rights violations, advocating for a just and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue.

The protest coincides with India's Independence Day, which Kashmiris observe as "Black Day" every year, highlighting their ongoing struggle for liberation and self-determination.