Kashmiris In IOK Fighting Both 'Modivirus And Coronavirus'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Kashmiris in IOK fighting both 'Modivirus and coronavirus'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that our brethren in the held territory are fighting both Modivirus and coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government has no strategy to respond to coronavirus in occupied Kashmir," he underlined and said that thousands of Kashmiri people detained in the Indian prisons have been exposed by the Indian government to the infectious virus.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of the ulema of different schools of thought who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr under the leadership of the Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Javed Ayub. Other members of the delegation included Mufti Mehmoodul Hassan Ashraf, Maulana Syed Ghulam Yasin Shah, Maulana Zahid Asri, Maulana Mohammad Altaf Safi, Prof. Qazi Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, Maulana Danyal Shahab, Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ibrahim Aziz, Maulana Farid Abbas Naqvi and Maulana Nazir Qadri.

While condemning the Indian government for blaming Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus, the AJK president said, why coronavirus did not spread due to hundreds of Hindu festivals held across India with the participation of millions of people during the same period? "The Indian rulers have come up with the gimmick to divert attention from the situation created by a virus and the failure of the Indian government to contain it".

Sardar Masood Khan stressed ulema, mushaikh and prayer leaders to boost the morale of the people in the wake of novel coronavirus to make the crusade against the pandemic a success.

"The ulema should keep watch on the elements issuing unauthorized edicts to create dissension among the masses and harming the inter-sect unity of the Muslims," he said.

