PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmiris in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are all set to observe August 5 as Black Day against illegal annexation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by fascist BJP's Modi government two years ago.

They would demand UN Security Council and world powers to take notice of an unlawful and unilateral action of Indian Government and give right of self determination to oppressed Kashmiris of the Held valley like East Taimur.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of IIOJK from an Indian yoke. To strongly condemn an illegal annexation of IIOJK, Kashmiris On both sides of Line of Control and KP would stage big protest demonstrations, walks, rallies and seminars to deplore abrogation of special status of IIOJK, repealing of Articles 370 and 35-A by Modi Government and two years long military siege of innocent Kashmiris in the Held territory.

Big protest rallies have been planned by Kashmiris and local leaderships in all districts of KP including Peshawar against unlawful annexation of IIOJK and would demand UNO and international community to exert pressure on India for implementation of UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir and give right of self- determination to oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK.

Civil society, human rights activists, intelligentsia, peace lovers and Kashmiris would hold placards and banners to strongly condemn the Indian government's illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019.

Brigadier ( R ) Mehmood Shah, former Secretary Security and Law and Order erstwhile Fata told APP that India had broken all records of atrocities, human rights abuses and oppression in IIOJK and August 5 being observed as Day of Exploitation since 2019 by Kashmiris, would pass a strong message to the world against Modi government's illegal actions. He said that women were disgraced and sexually assaulted in IIOJK where Kashmiris youth were killed and disabled for life during fake search operations. He said that thousands of Kashmiris had lost eye sights due to an excessive use of pellet guns by the occupational Indian army in the Held Valley.

Mehmood Shah said that India had deceived Kashmiris in name of development works and provincial autonomy, adding that Modi government had neither carried out development work nor granted provincial autonomy to oppressed Kashmiris rather, abolished IIOJK's special status two years ago by violating the UN Security Council resolutions.

Brigadier Mehmood said that four wars had been fought between two nuclear armed neighboring countries on Kashmir and another war could prove disastrous for the entire South Asia and its devastating effects may go beyond this region. He said, the excessive use of pellet guns by Indian Army against innocent Kashmiris is a serious human right issue and international community including UN should take serious notice of it before its too late.

He said that holding of (UNSC) extraordinary meeting after five decades on IIOJK's grim situation was a great diplomatic victory of PTI Government. The extraordinary meeting of UNSC soon after Modi govt's illegal and unilateral act was in fact India's defeat at highest diplomatic forum that negated its longstanding claim on Kashmir of being its an internal matter.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq said that the unlawful annexation IIOJK was a clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) as well as International laws and the world including UNO should take notice of it.

"Certainly, such unilateral actions can not change or alter the disputed status of the Held Valley. The IIOJK is an internationally recognized disputed territory and its illegal annexation by Indian Government on August 5, 2019 is a clear violation of UNSC resolutions and an attempt to put peace of entire South Asia at stake", he expressed.

He said that revoking of Article 370 by fascist Modi Government was tantamount to changing the demographic structure and autonomous status of IIOJK, saying Pakistan can't remain silent over such illegal acts any more and would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Manzoorul Haq said, Pakistan has a principled position on Kashmir issue and can not remain silent on grave humans rights abuses, extra judicial killings and unlawful actions at IIOJK.

"Modi government's illegal act has exposed real face of the so-called secular state and proved that there is no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris are subjected to human rights' abuses, extra judicial killings and state terrorism", he added.

He stressed upon the international community to do more to support people of IIOJK in this time of trial and tribulation and must act in support of fundamental freedoms and basic human rights. He urged the UN and the world powers to put pressure on India to allow UN Fact Finding Mission to IIOJK to independently monitor human rights abuses and extra judicial killing in repeated fake encounters in the IIOJK and give right of self determination to them as promised by UNSC. He said that time was near when Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian yoke.

Professor Dr A.H. Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar told APP that independent media was not being given an easy access to make reporting from IIOJK, which was a clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, besides a big stigma on face of so-called secular India.

He said the IIOJK has been converted into a prison where peaceful Kashmirs are facing worst forms of oppression, cruelties and deprived of all fundamental rights including freedom of speech, movement, wants and liberties.

He said that the observance of August 5 as Black Day was aimed at to condemn illegal annexation of IIOJK and highlight illegal actions of Modi government besides inhuman treatment being meted to the besieged innocent oppressed Kashmiris since long.

The experts demanded India to immediately halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with UNSC resolutions and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security. They also urged the UNO and members of UNSC besides world powers to implement its resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit like East Taimur for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

They said further delay in resolution of this core issue is likely to put peace of the entire South Asia in jeopardy and whole responsibility would rest on fascist Modi government and UNSC if another war broke out between two nuclear armed countries on Kashmir.