Kashmiris' indigenous movement for freedom destined to succeed: Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Reiterating firm commitment and support to the indigenous struggle of Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination, parliamentarians from both treasury and opposition benches Thursday said the vibrant movement of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was destined to succeed.

They said brutal Indian forces were committing massive human rights violations in the valley, especially after the New Delhi's August-5 illegal actions, to suppress Kashmiris and change the demographic apartheid of the territory by settling non-locals there.

The parliamentarians were of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the issue at every fora and now the Modi-led fascist government had fully exposed before the world.

Talking to APP here outside the parliament house in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on February 5, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said India had illegally detained around 8 million Kashmiris and its extremist Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 05, 2019 had tried to strip the special status of IIOJK by revoking articles 370 and 35-A unconstitutionally which was extremely condemnable.

He called upon the international community to implement the UN resolutions on the Kashmir by granting them their inalienable right to self-determination so that they could decide their own future.

Farrukh said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed Modi's fascist face besides RSS and Hindutva ideology to the whole world.

"We will continue to support the peaceful freedom struggle of Kashmiris at every legal forum," he said and vowed to observe Kashmir solidarity day with a renewed spirit.

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmed Hussain Deharr said the nation stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just freedom struggle. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself a true ambassador of Kashmiris and apprised the international community about their sufferings at the hands of occupied forces.

The sacrifices of the Kashmiri brothers were commendable that would never go waste, he added.

Senator of Balochistan Awami Party Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said the Kashmir was the issue of the entire Muslim Ummah, not just of Pakistan that should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

The entire nation was expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on February 5, aimed at highlighting the Kashmir cause globally and exposing India's ever-increasing atrocities in IIOJK to the world, he said.

PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool underscored the need for extraordinary measures and more effective utilization of diplomatic means to resolve the dispute. "Is the world doing justice to the Palestinians and Kashmiris?," he questioned.

Senator Sassui Palijo of Pakistan People's Party strongly condemned the aggressiveness of Indian leadership as well as atrocities and barbarism being committed by occupied forces in the IIOJK.

She said India's dream of 'Akhand Baharat' would be shattered.

She said India had turned the entire occupied valley into an open prison, which now the whole world had started realizing.

The entire nation including the Pakistan People's Party, were on same page on the Kashmir cause. "India will face defeat at the end which was 'writing on the wall," she added.

"We must step up lobbying at every front to further expose India. The day is not far when Kashmiris will be free," she remarked.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also inaugurated a photo exhibition at the Parliament House to expose Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

It may be mention here that all political parties of the country were on the same page on Kashmir dispute, setting aside their political differences.

Due to sincere efforts of the present government, the issue has drawn attention of the international media. The whole world is raising its voice against Indian barbarism and atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. India is involved in massive human rights violations in IIOJK, where women are being molested amid the complete communication blackout and restrictions on freedom of expression.

The international community needs to play an effective role in resolving the long standing dispute.