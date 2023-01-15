Kashmiris, intel community reject Indian version on Kashmir: Advisor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) : , Jan 15 (APP)::Hameed Shaheen Alvi, Adviser to ex-AJK Prime Minister, said neither Kashmiris, nor UN Security Council nor any other international body has ever accepted Indian hollow claims on internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir State.

"UN Security Council's' rulings were passed after the UN rejected all versions of Indian claims on Jammu and Kashmir region", he asserted in his open talk here on Sunday.

Talking to Media persons, Alvi said that India sits on a large part of Jammu and Kashmir state on the strength of her over one million armed forces who have gagged tongues of every Kashmiri denying them under armed coercion their voice to express themselves.

Hameed Shaheen Alvi said that history has already delivered its verdict against India vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir. How long she will stay there on footings of her occupying armed forces; India has had to go out Kashmir one day, he asserted.

No Kashmiri favors Indian forced and unlawful presence in their land; India has turned every open space in Kashmir today as bunkers of her occupying armed forces, he added.