UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Just And Principled Struggle For Freedom Of Occupied Kashmir To Bear Fruit Soon: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir to bear fruit soon: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 07 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan while paying rich tributes to Kashmiri hero Burhan Muzaffarabad Wani on Sunday said he was a daring young man whose martyrdom gave a new impetus to Kashmir liberation struggle.

In his message issued here 3rd martyrdom anniversary of Wani he said we ought to pay rich tributes to all Kashmiri youths who laid down their lives for the sake of their motherland including Burhan Muzaffarabad Wani.

He expressed thanks to Pakistani nation and media for persistently continuing moral, political and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir. Wani a 22 years old one of the most talented young was martyred by Indian forces for constantly resisting them strongly as a freedom fighter. When he observed that Indian occupation forces had crossed all limits of brutalities in IOK he along with other freedom fighters got into action against them. He said Burhan was hero of entire Kashmiri nation.

Haider gave message to APHC leaders including Syed Ali Gillani, Mir Waiz Umer Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Asia Andrabi that they were not alone in this just struggle; their brethren from AJK are with them.

People of Gilgit Baltistan and entire Pakistan stand behind them in this difficult time, he stated.

Burhan, he said, was furious over the humiliating attitude of Indian forces with Kashmiris and he was against the forcible occupation of his motherland by India.

The demonstrations that erupted in the held valley and their intensity in the wake of martyrdom of Wani forced the international community and media to break the silence over Kashmir, he noted.

Farooq Haider stated that when Shaheed Wani was paid rich tributes in United Nations, it sent a wave of fury in the Indian parliaments. Wani was mentioned in the first international report on Kashmir by United Nations, he said.

First time Kashmir came on top of UN agenda in five decades, he maintained.

He said today Wani had become a symbol of peaceful Kashmir liberation struggle. His name was part of documents of United Nations. Let us pledge on the day of his anniversary that we would spare no efforts in carrying his mission on until the goal of liberation was achieved, he vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Young Jammu Man Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Moral Media All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

56 minutes ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

1 hour ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

1 hour ago

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

1 hour ago

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.