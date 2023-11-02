Open Menu

Kashmiris Lend Enthusiastic Support To Senate's Pro-Palestinian Move :

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 02 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Enthusiastic phonic welcome to the Pakistan Senate's resolution supporting the cause of Palestine has been pouring in this APP office here since late Wednesday urging the leaders of the civilized democratic countries of the world to put in their joint efforts for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council two-state settlement of the oldest Palestinian dispute in the middle East.

Veteran Kashmiri lawyer and Retired Secretary Information AJK Govt. Shoukat Majeed Mallick Advocate, while talking to APP here Thursday, suggested an urgent world conference for carving out ways for the implementation of the UN Palestine ruling.

"Instead of looking at the flowing human blood in Palestine with coolness the world leaders must take up the process of implementation of the ruling of the UN on Palestine", Mallick urged.

"It is the non-implementation UN road map for the past 76 years that human blood is flowing in the entire Middle East like a raging Mediterranean sea storm", said Dr. Khalid Yousaf Mughal, eminent Kashmiri philanthropist and Director Jinnah Hospital, Mirpur-AJK.

Talking to this news agency here on Thursday, Dr. Khalid drew a comparison between the Kashmir and Palestine disputes alleging bias of the big powers in non-settling both these issues.

"Newest issues of East Timor and South Sudan were settled overnight, no heed is paid to the resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine imbroglios", he underlined.

