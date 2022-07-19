Kashmiris linked future with Pakistan on July 19, 1947

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Hurriyat leaders and organizations, describing July 19 as an important day in the Kashmir history said that in 1947, the people of Kashmir had decided to accede to Pakistan even before the partition of the Indian sub-continent.

According to Kashmir Media service (KMS), on July 19, 1947, genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar.

The All Parties Hurriat Conference leaders including Prof Abdul Ghani Butt, Abdul Ahad Parra, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Khadim Hussain, Maulana Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Advocate Davinder Singh Behl, Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Political Movement and Itehaad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in their statements said that the decision of July 19, 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

They urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious cognizance of the war crimes committed by Indian occupation forces in the internationally accepted disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and help resolve Kashmir issue as per wishes and aspirations of the people.

They said that the people of Kashmir, expressing their love and political future with Pakistan every year observe July 19 as Accession to Pakistan Day.

They said that it was on this historic date when Kashmiri leadership unanimously decided to link their future with yet to born state of Pakistan.