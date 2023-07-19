Kashmiris linked future with Pakistan on July 19, 1947: APHC leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat leader and organizations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) describing July 19 as an important day in the history of Kashmir have said that in 1947, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had decided to accede to Pakistan even before the partition of the Indian sub-continent.

According to the Kashmir media service, the genuine representatives of the Kashmiris had unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan on this day in 1947 during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Abi Guzar area of Srinagar.

The APHC leaders including Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Yasin Attai, Khadim Hussain, Maulana Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Abdus Samad Inqilabi, Dr Musaib, Aaqib Wani, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, Wareseen–e-Shuhada, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat, Itehaad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Movement in their statements said that the decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

They urged the United Nations Secretary General to take cognizance of the war crimes being perpetrated by Indian troops in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and help resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris' aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.

The APHC leaders and organizations said the people of Kashmir, expressing their love for Pakistan every year observe July 19 as Accession to Pakistan Day. They said that it was on this historic day when the Kashmiri leadership unanimously decided to link their future with Pakistan. They said that this important decision was taken by the Kashmiri leadership even before the establishment of Pakistan.