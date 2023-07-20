Kashmiris linked future with Pakistan on July 19, 1947: APHC leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat leaders and organizations (APHC) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday said that in 1947, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had decided to accede to Pakistan even before the partition of the Indian sub-continent.

According to the Kashmir media service (KMS), they urged the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General to take cognizance of the war crimes being perpetrated by Indian troops in the internationally recognized disputed territory and help resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris' aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.