Kashmiris Living Hellish Life Under Shadow Of War In IIOJK: APHC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed its concern over the beleaguered situation prevailing in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, regarding the deprivation of fundamental rights at the hands of Indian forces.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the people of the territory are living a hellish life under the shadow of a war.
He deplored the strangulation of the freedom of expression, arbitrary arrests house raid by Indian troops, paramilitary, NIA and SIA and denial of civil liberty at the hands of Indian forces and said that the territory had been swarmed by over one million Indian troops, converting it into a big hellish prison.
The spokesman, referring to the resistance potential of the people, said the brave people of Kashmir, facing the wrath of the biggest military presence in the contemporary world, have thwarted and repelled all overt and covert conspiracies, including so-called ‘Catch and Kill’ and ‘Operation All Out’ launched as a part of genocide of the people of Kashmir.
Praising the valour and fortitude of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, he said the systematic atrocities inflicted on the people has yielded nothing to India but has strengthened the resistance movement against Indian illegal occupation.
The legitimate demand for right to self-determination has become the voice of the people of Kashmir now, affirmed the spokesman.
He urged the United Nations to take serious cognizance of the Indian state terrorism and take appropriate measures to stop genocide and human rights abuses in the territory which has been converted into a battleground by India.
The spokesman added that it had become highly imperative to resolve the Kashmir dispute, which has been termed as a nuclear flash point, a grave threat to world peace and prosperity. The people of Kashmir have rendered innumerable sacrifices for the sacred cause of freedom and the World Body must take serious action to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.
