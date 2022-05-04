Kashmiris living hellish life under worst military siege: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference while condemning the gross human rights violations in nook and corner of the territory said the incessant cordon, search operations, harassment and restrictions have become a routine matter in the territory.

The APHC leadership in a statement in Srinagar said, people's fundamental rights have been strangulated and they are living a hellish life under the worst military siege, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The leadership said that the Indian fascist regime does not spare even the intellectuals, journalists, advocates, professors, elderly men and women and children and black laws are frequently used to curb the legitimate demands of the people, including the demand to right to self-determination.

Killing, harassing, arresting and torturing the innocent people with impunity and denial of fundamental rights including civil liberty, freedom of speech and religion, right to free travel, right to education is a heinous crime and a brazen violation of grand Declaration of Human Rights Charter of 1948, the APHC said.

Urging the United Nations Council for Human Rights and all other human rights organizations, the statement demanded the immediate intervention to stop the genocide and other human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders also have called upon India to immediately release political prisoners and activists languishing in different jails in India and in IIOJK.