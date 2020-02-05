UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Living In Worst Condition Due To 185 Days Curfew: Shehyar Aridi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Minister of State for SAFRON and Anti-Narcotics, Shehyar Afirdi on Wednesday said the lockdown imposed in occupied Kashmir from August 5, 2019 by the Indian government is worst violation of basic human rights and the Kashmiris are living in worst condition due to 185 days curfew

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for SAFRON and Anti-Narcotics, Shehyar Afirdi on Wednesday said the lockdown imposed in occupied Kashmir from August 5, 2019 by the Indian government is worst violation of basic human rights and the Kashmiris are living in worst condition due to 185 days curfew.

Addressing participants of a programme organized here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) by All Pakistan Private Schools Association, he said the voice of Kashmiris is being suppressed for their demand to self-determination.

He further said, heavy deployment of Indian forces has created an atmosphere of fear and chaos in the valley.

The Kashmiris are not being given access to essential items including food and life-saving medicines, he added.

He urged the world community to compel India government to lift curfew and implement resolutions passed by United Nations for the resolution of long-standing Kashmir issue.

Kashmir is a core issue between Pakistan and India and implementation of UN resolutions to solve the dispute has become voice of today, he added.

He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising Kashmir issue at all international forums.

He strongly condemned the atrocities being committed in IoK by Indian forces adding Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

Afridi said sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and Kashmir would be liberated soon from Indian occupation.

