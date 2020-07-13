UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Made History Of Freedom Struggle: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Kashmiris made history of freedom struggle: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, in a message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day, said that on July 13, Kashmiris made a new history of the freedom struggle by sacrificing their lives against Indian oppression.

He said that the Pakistani nation paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding that sacrifices of Kashmiris would pay off and Kashmir would be free from Indian occupation, he added.

Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively presented the case of Kashmir at every level.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Punjab July From Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

32 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

32 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

32 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

47 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

56 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.