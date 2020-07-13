Kashmiris made history of freedom struggle: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, in a message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day, said that on July 13, Kashmiris made a new history of the freedom struggle by sacrificing their lives against Indian oppression.

He said that the Pakistani nation paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding that sacrifices of Kashmiris would pay off and Kashmir would be free from Indian occupation, he added.

Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively presented the case of Kashmir at every level.