Kashmiris Mark Indian Independence Day As Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Indian Independence day was marked as Black day while protest rallies and demonstrations were organized at capital of AJK including other districts under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 )

A large number of citizens gathered outside the Central Press Club in heavy rain to protest, the participants were waving black flags and wore black armbands. The protesters carried banners stated with slogans against India and its illegal military occupation in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, Speakers said that India has no moral justification to celebrate the Independence Day while usurping the freedom of the Kashmiri people. They maintained that Kashmiri people have given referendum against India by expressing anger on her independence day.

Speakers said that the brutal government of India has usurped the right to freedom of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K). They voiced that Kashmiri people have given a referendum against India by completely rejecting the brutal actions of August 5, 2019 and India's Independence Day on August 15. "The curfew and military siege in IIOJ&K is testament that Kashmiri people have nothing to do with India and they demand right to self determination", they added.

The speakers demanded the United Nations Security Council to conduct free, fair and impartial plebiscite according to its resolutions before long for a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

The speakers termed the campaign of waving Indian flag at every house under the shadow of guns as a cowardly act and said that Indian flag has no recognition and importance except as a foreign usurping force.

The speakers said that if the Indian government does not abandon the campaign in Kashmir, then the same will be started throughout Azad Kashmir where Indian flag will be under the foot of every Kashmiri citizen.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Secretary Kashmir Liberation Cell Ijaz Ahmed Lone, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Director Kashmir Cell Raja Muhammad Aslam, Hurriyat Leader Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Latif Abbasi,Bilal Ahmad Farooqui, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Asif Mustafai and others were also present on the occasion.

