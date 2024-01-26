Open Menu

Kashmiris Mark Indian Republic Day As Black Day, Call For Peaceful Settlement Of Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day, call for peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) observed Indian Republic Day on Friday (today) as Black Day, echoing their complete dissociation and intense hatred towards India.

According to AJK spokesperson, the Day served as a reminder to the world of the urgent need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, in line with the aspirations of the people and international norms and commitments, including UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Amidst anti-India slogans, mass rallies were held on both sides of the LoC, denouncing Indian subjugation and human rights abuses in the disputed region.

This year's Black Day carries even more significance, as it falls amidst the hardline Modi-led government's revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A, turning the occupied valley into the largest prison for over four years.

The observance of Black Day also aimed to raise awareness about India's continual denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination and their struggle for freedom.

The protests were supported by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, with rallies and demonstrations held in all ten district headquarters and subordinate towns.

With the call for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, Kashmiris are determined to continue their fight against Indian imperialism and their birthright to self-determination.

