- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day, call for peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue
Kashmiris Mark Indian Republic Day As Black Day, Call For Peaceful Settlement Of Kashmir Issue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) observed Indian Republic Day on Friday (today) as Black Day, echoing their complete dissociation and intense hatred towards India.
According to AJK spokesperson, the Day served as a reminder to the world of the urgent need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, in line with the aspirations of the people and international norms and commitments, including UN resolutions on Kashmir.
Amidst anti-India slogans, mass rallies were held on both sides of the LoC, denouncing Indian subjugation and human rights abuses in the disputed region.
This year's Black Day carries even more significance, as it falls amidst the hardline Modi-led government's revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A, turning the occupied valley into the largest prison for over four years.
The observance of Black Day also aimed to raise awareness about India's continual denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination and their struggle for freedom.
The protests were supported by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, with rallies and demonstrations held in all ten district headquarters and subordinate towns.
With the call for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, Kashmiris are determined to continue their fight against Indian imperialism and their birthright to self-determination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoy meets Maldivian defence minister; discusses enhancing cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan elevated to CITES Category-I for wildlife conservation efforts4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s UN envoy, WIPO DG discuss promoting IP ecosystem in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
AIOU-sponsored 02-Day Open EXPO and Career Counseling Event concludes in Mirpur Campus13 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered24 minutes ago
-
ACS South for revival of traditional sports24 minutes ago
-
Man axed to death amid funeral rituals44 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers held over illegal gas re-filling54 minutes ago
-
KP Health Deptt sacked 12 doctors for absenteeism54 minutes ago
-
Complete strike in IIOJK on Indian Republic Day1 hour ago
-
PO among 13 suspects held1 hour ago
-
Rs 5bln provincial budget needed for 4-month in KP1 hour ago