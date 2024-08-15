Kashmiris mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik said that Kashmiri people observed Indian Independence day as Black Day in protest against New Delhi’s perpetual denial of the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and unrelenting war crimes by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik said that Kashmiri people observed Indian Independence day as Black Day in protest against New Delhi’s perpetual denial of the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and unrelenting war crimes by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement on "Black Day" on Thursday, Mushaal stated that people on both sides of Kashmir and elsewhere in the world celebrated Indian Independence Day as a Black Day to give a unequivocal message to the fascist Indian government that Kashmiri people would not accept New Delhi unjust and tyrant rule come what may.

She made it clear that India had no moral and legal justification to celebrate Independence Day while usurping the freedom of the Kashmiri people.

Mushaal, a Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, said that a complete boycott strike and black out in IIOJK was a testament that Kashmiri did not accept Indian’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

Mushaal said that deserted streets in Srinagar and elsewhere in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations in Azad Kashmir served as a renewed message for the UN and the international community that Kashmiris had rejected India from the day one.

She went on to say that ironically, a country that has usurped the fundamental right to freedom of Kashmiris is celebrating independence day without a semblance of shame.

She asked can’t the UN see how brazenly India has been violating UN Security Council resolutions on the decades old Kashmir dispute?

The hurriyat leader urged the world powers and human rights organizations to take notice of the mass killings, ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris, unlawful detention of seiner hurriyat leaders including Mohammad Yasin Malik along with the use of pellet guns to blind peaceful protestors, molestation of women, arson of civilian properties and in addition to the latest abhorrent attempts to change the demography of the territory under its occupation.

Mushaal said that these brutal and fascist tactics could not work for the last seven decades and it would not work now.

She urged that Indian fascist government should bear in mind that Kashmiri people will soon break the shackles of Indian slavery and subjugation because all the coercive and fascist policies of India could not dampen the courage of brave Kashmiri people.