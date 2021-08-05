Kashmiris most oppressed nation, Modi biggest terrorist in world; says Rehman Malik on Youm-e-Istehsal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik Thursday said Kashmiris were the most oppressed nation and Indian premier Narendra Modi was the biggest terrorist in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik Thursday said Kashmiris were the most oppressed nation and Indian premier Narendra Modi was the biggest terrorist in the world.

Addressing an event pertaining to Youm-e-Istehsal - a day of exploitation - on August 5, he said we protest against the illegal merger of Kashmir into the Indian territory and two years of continuous unprecedented brutalities against Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

All Parties Hurriyat leaders Gazala Habib Khan, Abdul Hameed Lone, Zahid Safi, Mohammad Shafi Dar, and Haiqah Khan attended the function.

They said we strongly condemn Indian forces unprecedented brutalities in terms of mass murdering and blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression, and suppression of freedom of speech against oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They paid rich tribute to martyrs of Kashmir for their supreme sacrifices against tyranny and illegal Indian occupation.

They urged to lift the two years long curfew immediately and set free all the detained Kashmiri leaders with immediate effect.

"We call upon the United Nations to take notice of the crimes against humanity by Indian forces in the IIOJK and implement the Security Council's resolutions of self-determination in Kashmir," they added.

They also asked the World Health Organisation (WHO) to immediately dispatch the COVID vaccines to helpless Kashmiris under the already existing special facility, the COVAX.

Addressing a joint press conference with Hurriyat leaders, Senator Rehman Malik said this day in 2019, Prime Minister Modi violated 11 resolutions of the United Nations Security Council by scrapping Articles 370 and 35A and for demographic changes in the IIOJK, Modi's government amended domicile policy to settle RSS extremists there.

He said the state of Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a prison by the Indian forces and valley of massacre.