Kashmiris Must Be Given Their Fundamental Rights: MPA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Kashmiris must be given their fundamental rights: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chairperson Privilege Committee Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Ali Akhtar Khan MPA has said Kashmiri people must be given their fundamental rights.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said Kashmiri had been facing Indian atrocities for the last seven decades for raising voice for their freedom, which is their fundamental and constitutional right.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums in a most befitting manner and now the world had recognised that India had deprived the Kashmiri people of all their rights.

He said the PTI government had announced observing August 5 as the black day against illegal annexation of IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir) and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would visit Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

