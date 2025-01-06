Kashmiris never accept division of Kashmir as solution of Kashmir issue under any circumstances. AJK President

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Sunday that Jammu Kashmir state is an inalienable entity and Kashmiris will never accept division as a solution to the Kashmir issue under any circumstances.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized by the Kashmir Liberation Cell internet Federal Metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "The United Nations had recognized the Kashmiris' right to self-determination through a number of its resolutions, including the one passed on January 5, 1949."

Referring to the historic struggle and sacrifices that culminated in the shape of Azad Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that our struggle was awash with stories of courage and resilience shown by freedom fighters like Sabz Ali Khan and Milli Khan, who were flayed alive.

He said that owing to Modi’s extremist policies, India was fast emerging as a terrorist state on the global scene. Referring to the murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Najjar by the agents of RAW, the president said that the incident had left India exposed before the world.

He expressed the optimism that the day was not far away when the people of Kashmir would achieve freedom and become a part of Pakistan.

The seminar was also addressed by former AJK President Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon, prominent Kashmiri leader Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Member of the British House of Lords Lord Qurban Hussain, Presidential Advisor Sardar Imtiaz Khan, and others.

APP/ahr/378