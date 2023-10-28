Open Menu

Kashmiris Never Accept India’s Forcible Occupation Of Their Motherland: APHC Leaders

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have thanked the Kashmiri diaspora for observing October 27 as Black Day and organizing peaceful protest demonstrations and rallies against the illegal Indian military invasion of Kashmir on that day in 1947.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders, including Molvi Bashir Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Maulana Nisar Ahmed Nisar Qasmi, Shafiqul Rehman, and Maulana Musaib Nadvi, in their separate statements in Srinagar, said that the people in IIOJK and the Kashmiri Diaspora reiterated their pledge to never accept India’s forcible occupation of their motherland and to resist its military aggression at any cost.

The leaders condemned the continued ban on Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid by the Indian authorities to stop people from organizing protest rallies against India’s forcible occupation of their homeland.

They said that the people of Kashmir were making hitherto unheard-of sacrifices for their right to self-determination and that they would not give up on their independence struggle in the face of Indian persecution.

The leaders said that now the whole world knew that India wanted to delay the settlement of the Kashmir dispute so that it could change the Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority, but the people of Kashmir would foil all such conspiracies and nefarious designs of the Modi-led Hindutva Indian government.

