Kashmiris Not Alone In Their Struggle For Freedom: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the Kashmiri people were not alone in their just struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the Kashmiri people were not alone in their just struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

Speaking at the oath taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of All Kashmir Newspapers Society (AKNS) here, he said the entire Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for liberation from the Indian yoke.

He said for the last over one year, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been under the Indian military siege. The held state had virtually been turned into a prison but the world silence over gross human rights abuses by the Indian occupation forces was unfortunate.

The apathy of the international community, however, should not create despondency or frustration among the Kashmiris and the people of Pakistan, but it should raise their morale and spirits and they should not depend on others.

Senator Shibli assured the AKNS office-bearers that the government believed in freedom of expression and it was taking all possible steps for the resolution of problems being faced by the media persons.

The minister administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of AKNS.\932

