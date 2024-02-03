- Home
Kashmiris Not Tired Or Hopeless, Freedom Movement To Continue Till Liberation From Indian Occupation: Wani
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan (APHC-AJK) Chapter Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani on Saturday reiterated Kashmiris' resolve to continue the struggle against Indian illegal occupation against all odds till the goal of freedom is achieved.
“Kashmiris are not tired or hopeless. On contrary, the Indian oppression and state terrorism has further strengthened their resolve and commitment to freedom,” Imtiaz Wani said in a statement issued in connection with February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Monday.
He said that Kashmiris would not give up their principled position and continue their struggle to end the forcible and illegitimate occupation, come what may.
The APHC leader said that after August 5, 2019, India left no stone unturned to demoralize the Kashmiri people by breaking all world records of oppression, but despite all these cruelties, Kashmiris stood fast to continue their struggle.
Imtiaz Wani thanked Pakistan and the people of Pakistani for their unflinching support for the Kashmir struggle. He said that Pakistan became Kashmiris’ ambassador and made their voice be heard all across the world.
He said Kashmir and Pakistan were not two separate entities, so Pakistan will continue its efforts to help Kashmiris in a more energetic way to help them get rid of Indian illegal occupation.
He said that Kashmiris were fighting for their legitimate and UN-mandated right to self-determination and were demanding the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions that guarantee the right to plebiscite.
He appealed world community to pressurize Indians to take tangible and concrete steps for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.
