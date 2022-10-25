UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Not To Rest Until Liberation Of IIOJK: Mushaal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday said the brave people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would leave no stone unturned to break the fetters of Indian slavery.

Mushaal, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, in her address at a function held in connection with Kashmir Black Day, said the main purpose of the freedom struggle was to liberate IIOJK from the illegal occupation of India.

She said people were giving sacrifices in IIOJK and the people of Azad Kashmir should welcome them with open hearts. Mushaal went on to say that Azad Kashmir should be a symbol of education, knowledge, and struggle.

She said keeping in mind the noble purpose, they should make a 10-year policy of development, adding that how could the region be developed when there was constant war? She made it clear that no economic policy or big projects could bring changes until or unless peace was restored in the restive region.

Mushaal urged the youth and well-educated loyal people from the lower middle class to come forward and play their active role in politics. She said the Indian state was their common foe and they should jointly accelerate their efforts to turn the dream of breaking the shackle of slavery once and for all.

She said Kashmir had been turned into a garrison city, as around one million Indian soldiers were deployed in the scenic valley to quell the dissenting voices in the occupied valley.

However, she vowed that despite facing a wave of barbarism and terrorism, the people of Kashmir would not compromise on anything less than the right to self-determination come what may.

