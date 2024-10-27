Kashmiris observe 77th Black Day, demand end to Indian occupation

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) October 27 marked the 77th anniversary of India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, with Kashmiris globally observing Black Day in protest. Rallies and processions were held across Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, despite restrictions.

Kashmiri leaders and Pakistan's government called for international intervention, urging the United Nations to facilitate a peaceful resolution. Protesters demanded India's withdrawal, self-determination, and an end to human rights violations.

The observance coincides with ongoing anti-India protests in Kashmir, sparked by India's 2019 revocation of Article 370 and 35-A. The call for observance of Black day was given by the top Kashmiri leadership of the Kashmir resistance movement and All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

In Mirpur, the Black Day rally was taken out from district court premises under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations with the coordination of Mirpur district administration and all representative organizations of the civil society under the leadership of their representatives including Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat, Div. Info office head Javed Malik, Shakoor Mughal of Muslim Conference, office bearers of DBA Mirpur, President Markazi Annjuman e Tajran President District Non Gazetted technical employees organization Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, journalists, lawyers and members of the business fraternity, social and political activists, schools and colleges students and others.