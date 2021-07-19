Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

(@fidahassanain)

Functions and seminars will be held in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and world over today to draw international community's attention towards continued Indian state sponsored terrorism against the unarmed Kashmiri people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2021) Kashmiri people on both sides of line of control are observing the accession to Pakistan day today (Monday) with the firm determination to continue their struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian shackles in light of the United Nations resolutions.

In his message on the occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said 19th July has a significant importance in the freedom struggle history of Kashmir when Kashmiri decided to attach their destiny with Pakistan. The AJK Prime Minister said India has deployed more than 800,000 forces in the illegally occupied Kashmir to crush the liberation struggle.

He expressed hope that Indian state terrorism and suppression would be over soon and Kashmiri people would succeed in getting their right to self-determination.