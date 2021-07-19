UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Observe Accession To Pakistan Day Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:21 PM

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

Functions and seminars will be held in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and world over today to draw international community's attention towards continued Indian state sponsored terrorism against the unarmed Kashmiri people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2021) Kashmiri people on both sides of line of control are observing the accession to Pakistan day today (Monday) with the firm determination to continue their struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian shackles in light of the United Nations resolutions.

Functions and seminars will be held in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and world over today to draw international community's attention towards continued Indian state sponsored terrorism against the unarmed Kashmiri people.

In his message on the occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said 19th July has a significant importance in the freedom struggle history of Kashmir when Kashmiri decided to attach their destiny with Pakistan. The AJK Prime Minister said India has deployed more than 800,000 forces in the illegally occupied Kashmir to crush the liberation struggle.

He expressed hope that Indian state terrorism and suppression would be over soon and Kashmiri people would succeed in getting their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Line Of Control Pakistan Day Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July From

Recent Stories

Thailand reports record number of COVID-19 cases f ..

11 minutes ago

Oman expresses its sympathy with European countrie ..

11 minutes ago

At least 27 killed, dozens injured after bus colli ..

19 minutes ago

Afghanistan’s decision to call back ambassador, ..

52 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 190.45 million

56 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with flood-ridden European ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.