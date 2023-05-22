Kashmiris observe day-long protests against Delhi-sponsored G-20 melodrama in Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) : May 22 (APP):Kashmiri people on Monday, took to the massive street agitation against India at both sides of the Line of Control and the rest of the world to register protest followed by their anguish and resentment over New Delhi's forced holding of G-20 congregation in internationally-recognized disputed Kashmir territory.

The Protest Day call was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu Kashmir, known as people's true representative forum and supported fully by Azad govt. of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

There was a complete shutter down and wheel jam strike at both sides of the line of control - most particularly in the Indian-illegally occupied part of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state to register a protest against the forced holding of the congregation in a disputed territory against the aspirations of the main stakeholder -the Jammu Kashmir State population.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, mammoth anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations were staged in all small and major towns including the State capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Palandri, Haveili Neelam and Jhelum Valley districts – which emerged as a hallmark of the day to express resentment against India's repeated unlawful activities in disputed Kashmir in its illegal and forced occupation blatantly violating the United Nations Charter about Kashmir.

Besides the large-scale protest rallies across AJK, the foreign minister of Pakistan and PPP Chairperson Bhilawal Bhutto Zardari's ongoing three-day visit to Azad Jammu Kashmir emerged as the event of exceptional importance as he addressed a special session of AJK Legislative Assembly on Monday in Muzaffarabad to reiterate full solidarity and integrity with the people of Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian shackles.

Addressing the protest rallies speakers said that India had no right to stage the unlawful shows in the disputed territory of Jammu Kashmir in her illegally occupation to hoodwink the external world about the true worsening picture of the Jammu Kashmir State which, they added, has litterly been turned into the largest prison on the planet particularly since August -05, 2019 sinister Indian unilateral forced action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State.

Speakers said that it was fact that G-20 Working Group congregation in occupied Srinagar Srinagar has flopped because several key members of the group, including China, Turkiya, Egypt, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia had reportedly refused to attend the conference because of its being staged in disputed territory.

Referring to the Indian government's nefarious designs to use the high-profile event to achieve its strategic objectives, speakers said that the G-20 nations' decision to skip the conference being held in the restive region was a clear manifestation of the fact that they have refused to become brand ambassadors of India's so-called normalcy narrative on Jammu & Kashmir state in her unlawful occupation.

They continued that India's main motive behind organizing the G-20 Summit events in IIOJK was to hoodwink the international community by creating a false impression that everything was normal in Kashmir.

Speakers pointed out that the political and human rights situation in the occupied territory has further worsened since the Modi government stripped the region of its special status on August 5, 2019.

They said that on the one hand, India had intensified human rights abuses, while on the other, a massive onslaught to change the region's demography and its ancient political landscape was launched at gunpoint to convert the Muslim majority of the state into a minority.

Voicing their grave concern over the abysmal situation in the region, speakers called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the situation and exert every possible pressure on India to stop the bloodshed and state terrorism and violence in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by stepping forward for early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue under the spirit of the international norms and commitments – especially the UN resolutions, without further delay, they urged.

The APHC had also appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiris living across the world to hold protest demonstrations on the day against the illegal move of the Modi regime.

The APHC have declared that by holding the G20 event in Srinagar the Modi regime wanted to mislead the world community about the grave human rights situation and cover up its crimes in the occupied territory.

The occupational Indian forces have turned IIOJK into a military fortress by deploying thousands of Indian troops across the occupied territory, particularly in Srinagar, ahead of the G20 meeting being held from May 22-24.

In the ongoing massive crackdown, over 2000 Hurriyat activists and innocent people have been rounded up by Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel in the last three weeks in the occupied territory.

.

Kashmiri Diaspora community in various countries including Turkey also register protests against India-sponsored unlawful holding of the G-20 summit in disputed Kashmir.

"On May 22-24, Indian fascist regime goes to host G20 meeting in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, which is under unlawful brutal Indian military occupation", said Turkey-based exiled veteran Kashmiri business community leader and ex-president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry Dr. Mubeen Shah while addressing a protest congregation of Turkey-based Kashmiris on Monday to mark May 22 as protest day.

Dr. Mubeen continued that the Indian regime was endeavouring to impose its racist, bigoted, anti-Muslim sectarian policies to implement its evil settler colonial agenda on 8 million Kashmiris in particular.

"Since a number of G-20 member nations have already decided to boycott the meeting, people of Jammu and Kashmir state called upon other G-20 members to boycott the meeting and compel the Indian occupational regime to end its unlawful military occupation at Jammu & Kashmir.

,