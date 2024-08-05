Open Menu

Kashmiris Observe 'Exploitation Day' Against Indian Sinister Act Of Revoking Special Status Of IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Kashmiris observe 'Exploitation Day' against Indian sinister act of revoking special status of IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Aug, 2024) The people of Jammu & Kashmir living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC ) and rest of the world on Monday observed "Kashmir's Exploitation Day" as black day against Indian sinister act of revoking the special status of the disputed Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on this day in 2019.

In AJK's lake city of Mirpur, the Kashmiris observed the exploitation/black day on the call given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference besides all other Kashmiri freedom organizations and supporoted by the AJK government to mourn August, 5, 2019 Indian sinister and forced action at gunpoint by abrogating special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir State currently in Indian Illegal occupation.

The speakers called upon the international human rights organizations, the official source said, urging the United Nations to take notice of India's increased brutal tactics against the innocent population in IIOJK.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Lake City Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan