Kashmiris Observe 'Exploitation Day' Against Indian Sinister Act Of Revoking Special Status Of IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Aug, 2024) The people of Jammu & Kashmir living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC ) and rest of the world on Monday observed "Kashmir's Exploitation Day" as black day against Indian sinister act of revoking the special status of the disputed Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on this day in 2019.
In AJK's lake city of Mirpur, the Kashmiris observed the exploitation/black day on the call given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference besides all other Kashmiri freedom organizations and supporoted by the AJK government to mourn August, 5, 2019 Indian sinister and forced action at gunpoint by abrogating special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir State currently in Indian Illegal occupation.
The speakers called upon the international human rights organizations, the official source said, urging the United Nations to take notice of India's increased brutal tactics against the innocent population in IIOJK.
