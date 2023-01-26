Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 26 (APP) ::Jammu & Kashmir people living on both sides of the line of control – AJK and IIOJK as well as the rest of the world observed the Indian Republic Day on Thursday - January 26 as a black day to reiterate complete dissociation and severe hatred towards India and to apprise the world of the urgency of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with aspirations of the people of the disputed Himalayan State.

Amidst full-throated anti-India sloganeering, the entire Jammu Kashmir State echoed with mass anti-India rallies at both sides of LoC to mark the Indian Republic day as a black day.

The day also marked severe hatred and protest against the continued long Indian subjugation of the bulk part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir State as well as against the continued massive human rights abuses including the planned massacre of innocent Kashmirris in the Indian- Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir valley.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic Day as a black day every year to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of innocent Kashmiris and the massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley and the importance of early peaceful resolution of the 75-year-old Kashmir dispute.

This year, too, Kashmiris observed the Indian republic day as a black day at the time when the hardliner PM Moli-led fascist Indian government, by violating all international norms and commitments on the global issue of Jammu Kashmir, scrapped special status of the internationally-recognized disputed status of the Jammu Kashmir revoking article 370 and article 35-A of her (India) constitution through August 5, 2019, sinister act at the gunpoint through deployment of at least a million of its occupational military and paramilitary troops in Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State, turning the occupied valley the largest prison on the planned for the last over four years.

Besides the observance of the day also aimed to apprise the world community of the continual hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination and deviating from all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue. The call for observing Indian republic day was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and various freedom-monger Kashmiri parties and was fully supported and backed by the Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir the protest rallies and demonstrations against continued illegal, illicit and unlawful Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir in all ten districts of the liberated territory, were the hallmark of the day.

The day also marks complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The protest rallies followed by processions were held by various social, political and public representative organizations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, laborers, students and political workers to express the fullest traditional hatred against the Indian imperialism besides protesting against the continued denial of all global norms and commitments on Kashmir and the persistent deviation and denial of the Kashmiris birthright to self-determination since over last 76 years by India