Kashmiris observe India’s independence day as black day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Aug, 2024) Kashmiris living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday observed India’s Independence Day as black day to mark protest against long forced and illegal Indian occupation of a large part of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state and condemn ruthless use of force against the innocent people in the held valley.

Mammoth anti India rallies at several places both sides of the LoC including were hall mark of the day to reiterate traditional hatred against New Delhi for occupying Kashmiris motherland by force since last 77 years.

In lake district of Mirpur, a protest rally by the people from all walks of life staged to observe the black day, through a unanimously passed resolution warning India to free IIOJK from its forced and illegal occupation instantly granting Kashmiris their birth right of self determination.

The rally also demand of New Delhi to abstain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

“Every individual of AJK is fully prepared to defend every inch of the motherland – shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan if India dared to launch any attack against Pakistan or AJK”, the rally declared.

The rally paid tributes to the people and the government of Pakistan for assuring their unequivocal full moral and political support to Kashmiris struggle for their birth right self determination.

This year too Jammu & Kashmir people observed India’s Independence Day as black day with more traditional hatred and resentment against India because of August 05, 2019, sinister unlawful unilateral action of altering the special status of the world-acknowledged disputed status of the Jammu & Kashmir state through revocation of Art-370 and 35-A of her constitution – violating United Nations resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue.

Through other unanimously-passed resolutions, the rally declared that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices since last 77 years to achieve the goal of freedom of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to decide about their destiny through free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

The rally expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating human rights conditions of the people in strife-torn Indian Illegally held Jammu and Kashmir , it said and added that Delhi has litterly turned the occupied J&K state into the world's largest jail and the garrison.

Categorically rejecting the Indian move of abolishing the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state, the rally, through another resolution expressed full solidarity and sympathies with suffering Kashmiri brothers and sisters in these hours of trial.

It assured to struggle shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke.

The rally, through another resolution, called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for getting the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state restored – for onward early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.

It urged upon the world body to take immediate notice of history’s worst Indian act of state terrorism and aggression in occupied Jammu Kashmir through forcibly revoking the special status of the disputed state.

Through another unanimously passed resolution, the rally called upon world body – UNO, international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Red Cross, Human Rights Watch and others to immediately move for ensuring the supply of food and medicines to save the lives of the house-detained people in curfew-riddled occupied Jammu & Kashmir state in general and the Muslim-majority areas of the troubled valley in particular.

The rally also apprised the international community through another resolution that since India was continuing the world’s largest phased massacre of the freedom-loving population in the Muslim-majority internationally acknowledged disputed occupied Jammu Kashmir state, it was enjoined upon the United Nations and the United States like super powers, besides other civilized world to immediately move for keeping India abstain from this act of state terrorism.

The Indian independence day was also marked with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns in the liberated territory including capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili and other towns and villages.

The people from diverse segments of the civil society including social, political and other public representative organization attended the rallies holding black flags and wearing black bands around their arms to mark Indian independence day as black day. India has imposed series of restrictions in entire held Jammu and Kashmir state since the bleak day of August 05, 2019.

APP/ ahr/378