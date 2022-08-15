ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over observed India's 75th Independence Day as Black Day in protest against New Delhi's illegal occupation of their homeland.

The day was marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), call for which was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, black flags were hoisted everywhere in the occupied territory.

The Kashmiris across the world held anti-India demonstrations to draw world's attention towards the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shabbir Ahmad Shah in their statements said India had no right to celebrate its Independence Day in IIOJK as it was holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The leaders said India was rejoicing on its freedom but killing Kashmiris for demanding the same and added "Isn't it a matter of shame for New Delhi?" They pointed out that India had mercilessly killed over 96,000 Kashmiris in last 32 years but was still observing its Independence Day in the territory shamelessly.

New Delhi, they said, was celebrating its freedom from Britishers, today, but denying the same to the IIOJK people.

APHC leaders Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi in a joint statement in Srinagar said that India was no less than an aggressor in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that had usurped the Kashmiris' right to decide their political future over the past 75 years.