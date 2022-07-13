Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmiris across the world were observed the Martyrs' Day, today, to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13,1931 and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the shops remained closed in Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal and several parts of the Srinagar city in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The authorities did not allow people to visit Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar to pay tributes to the martyrs who are buried there.

Indian police and agencies harassed the business community members and shopkeepers on observing shutdown in memory of the 22 Kashmiri martyrs who were shot dead by the Dogra troops in Srinagar on this day in 1931.

The forces are also asking for Names of people wandering around Lal Chowk and adjoining areas.

Rallies and seminars are being held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all major capitals and cities of the world including London and New York to pay tributes to the martyrs.

It was on the 13th of July 1931 when the troops of Dogra Ruler had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the despotic Dogra rule.

It was time for Namaz-e-Zuhr when a young man started Azaan but was shot dead by the Hindu ruler. 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership while paying rich tributes and homage to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 who laid down their precious lives for the sacred mission of freedom has said that despite the scores of 13th July like carnages in the history of Kashmir, freedom movement has now entered the decisive phase after defeating all the nefarious designs and pressure tactics of India.

The leadership urging the United Nations Secretary General and the world community to help resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, the APHC spokesman said that it is the moral and legal obligation of the UN to stop the genocide in the occupied territory at the hands of Indian occupation forces.