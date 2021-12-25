People across Azad Jammu Kashmir Saturday celebrated 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) : People across Azad Jammu Kashmir Saturday celebrated 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam held in all ten district as well as the subordinate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the state metropolis Muzaffarabad and divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the day.

Various social, political and intellectual organizations held special programs to celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm. The Quaid's birthday cakes were cut in these ceremony to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing "Happy birthday to Quaid-e-Azam" to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In Mirpur major ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosted by Zobia school of Special Children headed by illustrious social activist Khawaja Zaffar Iqbal with due solemnity and reverence coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of the great founder of Pakistan on Jammu & Kashmir through bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

The Chief host of the grand ceremony Kh. Zaffar Iqbal, parents of the special children and eminent elders of the diverse segments of the local civil society cut the birthday cake of the founder of Pakistan at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including the Zobia School Chief Kh. Zaffar Iqbal and others paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his unprecedented life-long services for the Muslims of the sub continent through emerging a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

Iqbal said that the best way to pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan and fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by the late father of the nation.

He emphasized for continuing individual and collective role for turning Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare, prosperous state to enter the ranks of the developed nations by strictly acting upon the vision of the Quaid.

Participants of the grand ceremony prayed for the progress, integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Another grand ceremony to celebrate the birth day of Quaid-e-Azam, was hosted by Dr. Amin Chaudhary, founder chief of Jinnah Foundation of Jammu and Kashmir, Specialist of Family Medicines Dr. Khalid Yousaf, Secretary General Jinnah Foundation and senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao and other leaders cut the birthday cake of Quaid-e-Azam. A large number of people from all segments of the civil society including the business community members, senior journalists and other city elite attended.

Paying rich tributes of Quaid e Azam, speakers including the Jinnah Foundation chief Dr. Amin Chaudhary said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian illegal and forcible rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination. Speakers also resolved to continue following the policy articulated by Quaid-e-Azam on Jammu & Kashmir.

He reiterated Kashmiris resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of father of the nation on Kashmir- since he had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Paying rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan, Dr Amin said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian illegal and forcible rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination and to reach their ultimate destination Pakistan.

Similar special ceremonies to celebrate the Birth day of Quaid-e-Azam were also held at several other parts of AJK and various parts of Pakistan where Jammu Kashmir refugees inhibiting, to celebrate the birth day jointly under the auspices of various social and political organizations.

Similar special programs were the hallmark of the Qaid's birthday celebrations in other parts of AJK highlighting the great personality of Quaid-e-Azam and his meritorious and remarkable services for the emergence of the separate home land for Muslims of the sub continent the Islamic Republic of Pakistan .