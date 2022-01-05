UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Observe 'Right To Self-Determination Day' Today

Published January 05, 2022

Kashmiris observe 'Right to Self-Determination Day' today

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed the "Right to Self-Determination Day", today, to reaffirm their resolve to continue their freedom struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination.

On this day in 1949, the United Nations Security Council had passed a resolution recognizing the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The day was marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN of its obligation of implementing its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

The January 5, 1949 resolution provides the base for settlement of the Kashmir dispute. It is unfortunate that the world body has failed to implement its resolutions, resulting in the continued sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

