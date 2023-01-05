Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The day will be marked by various activities including protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars and conferences in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in all major capitals of the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Right to Self-Determination Day, today (Thursday), with a renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The United Nations will be reminded that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

It was on this day in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves under a UN-supervised plebiscite.

This resolution provides the base for settlement of the lingering dispute, but India’s continued intransigent attitude has been an impediment in the way of achieving this objective.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reassured Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In their separate messages in connection with Kashmiris' right to self-determination day, they regretted that the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have not been able to exercise their right for the last seventy-four years.

They said India continues to oppress Kashmiris to break their will for freedom with massive human rights’ abuses.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, in his message, said since 5 August 2019, India has been engaged in a vicious exercise of altering demographic structure of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to turn Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said the purpose of commemorating the Kashmiris' right to self-determination day is to remind the global community its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He urged the United Nations to honour its commitments and support the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says peace and development in South Asia are linked to resolution of Kashmir dispute.

In a tweet on the Right to Self Determination Day on Thursday, he called upon the global community to play its part in giving Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their legal right to decide their destiny.

The Prime Minister asked India to must reverse its actions of August 5, 2019.

Taking to Twitter, “Peace & development in South Asia are linked to resolution of Kashmir dispute. On Right to Self-determination Day today, I call upon global community to play its part in giving Kashmiris of IIOJK their legal right to decide their destiny. India must reverse its actions of Aug 5,”.