Kashmiris Observe Right To Self Determination Day With Firm Pledge To Continue Struggle

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 05 (APP) ::Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world Thursday observed the right of self-determination day with the renewal of the pledge to continue their struggle with full vigor for securing their legitimate right of self-determination through the implementation of the U.N resolutions passed this day in 1949.

This year too, the right of self-determination day was observed when India by openly violating and denying all international norms and commitments including the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir, abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through scrapping article 370 and 35-A.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special gatherings hosted by various social and political organizations in various parts of the liberated territory especially the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the day. The special meetings highlighted the importance of the early grant of the right of self-determination to Jammu Kashmir people – which was being suppressed and denied by India for over the last 74 years.

The meetings strongly condemned the repeated violation of the line of control by India through the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops on the LoC in AJK. They called upon the UNO and other international community to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive designs of India in the region – which they warned, may turn into a conventional war in the region.

Bitterly criticizing the United Nations' hostile and irresponsible role and failures in implementing its security council's resolutions on Kashmir, speakers called upon the world body to fulfill its due responsibilities to ensure early holding of plebiscite in the disputed Jammu Kashmir state to pave the way for early grant of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

Speakers reiterated Kashmiris' just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for the right of self-determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

The right of self-determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birthright to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.N resolutions.

Kashmiris observe this day every year to invite the attention of the world especially to remind United Nations Organization to immediately move for implementation of the January 5, 1949, UN resolutions on Kashmir to ensure the early grant of internationally-acknowledged right to self-determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir enabling them to decide about their destiny through a free and fair plebiscite in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir without further loss of time.

In the lake city of Mirpur, while addressing the right to self-determination day rally, speakers demanded immediate taking up of the Indian sinister and unilateral act of August 05, 2019, that had scrapped the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State, in the international court of justice to challenge the unlawful action exercised at gunpoint by the fascist Modi-led Indian rule.

The Self Determination Day protest rally was held in collaboration with district administration, Civil Society, lawyers, Trade unions, Teachers, and Students from Kachery to Chowk Shaheedan.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadir, President Sabir Hussain Shah of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Adv Imtiaz Hussain Raja, President DBA Mpr, Sohail Shujah Mujahid, President Trade Union Mpr, Ch Ismail, President Teachers org district Mpr, Ch Nisar Ahmed and others led the rally.

Reiterating full solidarity with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, the participants raised full-throated Pak Army Zindabad slogans.

The participants were holding placards and banners bearing slogans of 'Give Kashmiris their birth Right to Self-Determination.

In Bhimber district, Right to Self Determination Day rally was held in collaboration with the District administration Bhimbher, Trade union leaders, and local journalists from Hathi gate Bhimbher to Samahni Chowk Teh & Distt Bmr.

In the forward town of Samahni close to their side of the LoC in Bhimber district, the Self Determination Day rally was held to mark the day in collaboration with the tehsil administration, trade unions of various segments of the society including journalists forums.

An identical mammoth rally to mark Self Determination Day was held in Kotli district in collaboration with Distt Administration, trade unions, civil society, and local journalists. DC Kotli Ch Haq Nawaz led the rally from DC Office Kotli to Aabshar chowk Kotli.

