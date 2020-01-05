UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Observe Right To Self-Determination Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over were observing the Right to Self-Determination Day on Sunday with the pledge to continue their liberation struggle till its logical conclusion.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Day is marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

This year, the Day is being observed when Occupied Kashmir is under continued military siege on the 154th day, today.

Related Topics

India Resolution Occupied Kashmir World United Nations January Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

12 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

12 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.