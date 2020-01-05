Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over were observing the Right to Self-Determination Day on Sunday with the pledge to continue their liberation struggle till its logical conclusion.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Day is marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

This year, the Day is being observed when Occupied Kashmir is under continued military siege on the 154th day, today.