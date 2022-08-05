Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing Youm-e-Istehsal today [Friday] to register their protest against Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's illegal action taken on this day in 2019.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for complete shutdown today to mark it as a black day.

Illegally detained APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, in a message from an Indian jail, said that August 5, 2019 is one of the blackest days in IIOJK. He said the purpose of observing the day as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir is to sensitize the international community about New Delhi's brutal repression being carried out by its more than one million occupation troops in the territory.