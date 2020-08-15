Kashmiris observes India’s Independence Day as black-day today

(@fidahassanain)

Call for the strike has been given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum and supported by almost all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th 2020) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world are observing the Indian Independence Day, today as Black Day and a complete shutdown is being observed on this occasion in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, in a message said that a nation that resorts to usurpation and deprives others of their freedoms, loses every right to celebrate its freedom.

The APHC spokesman in a statement deplored that all basic human rights and civil liberties have been ruthlessly snatched and violated by India in the occupied territory.