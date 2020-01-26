Kashmiris observing Black Day against Indian occupation: Hilal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman People's Political Party (PPP) and senior Hurriyat leader, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War has said the Kashmiri people are observing India's Republic Day as 'Black Day' on Sunday to remind the Indian leadership and the world community that the presence of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir is illegal, illegitimate and unconstitutional and in clear violation of International Law.

Hilal Ahmad War in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian troops are also present in the occupied territory in violation of the UN Charter as well as the resolutions passed by the UN Security Council, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Therefore, by no law all over the world or morals can India justify the presence of her troops in Jammu and Kashmir be justified," he added.

"Every Kashmiri observes January 26, as Black Day as a mark of protest against the continued denial of right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir which is contrary to its claim of being a democratic republic and against ongoing human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir and convey a message to the International community that people of Kashmir are struggling for the attainment of right to self-determination as enshrined in UN Charter."